Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,135,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

