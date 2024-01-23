Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $198.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,879,056. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

