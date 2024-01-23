Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,831 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock remained flat at $27.02 on Tuesday. 506,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,805. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

