Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 5,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,467. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

