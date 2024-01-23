Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,607 shares of company stock valued at $352,374,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.70. The company had a trading volume of 975,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,830. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $270.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.