Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PTLC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 96,395 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

