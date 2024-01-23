Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 6,422,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

