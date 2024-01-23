Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. 1,800,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

