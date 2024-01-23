Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 2,506,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,480,459. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
