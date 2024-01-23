SP Asset Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,792. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.