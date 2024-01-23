SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $182.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

