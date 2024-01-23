SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lowered by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 545,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,995. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

