Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.7 %

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

