Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.08% of Squarespace worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Squarespace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,685 shares of company stock valued at $188,312,420. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

