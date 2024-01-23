Status Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $140.22 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00024427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,910.67 or 1.00143752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00201094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,874,489,619 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,873,212,950.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03841375 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,150,548.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

