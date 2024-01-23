SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,171 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

