SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

