SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

