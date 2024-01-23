SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.