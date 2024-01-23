SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.70 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. General Electric has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.