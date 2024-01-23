SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON stock opened at $306.51 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average is $321.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

