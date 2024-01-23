SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 19,576 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.