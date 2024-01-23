SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

