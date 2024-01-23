SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 28,247 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

