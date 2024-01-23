Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,394. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 119.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

