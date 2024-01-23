STF Management LP Purchases 11,397 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STF Management LP increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

