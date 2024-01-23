Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $121.65 million and $22.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.64 or 0.05660380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00071662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,194,274 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

