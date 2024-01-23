Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

TTWO stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

