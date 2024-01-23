Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $378,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,066 shares of company stock worth $619,036. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

