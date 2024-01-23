Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,571. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

