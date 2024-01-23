Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

TXRH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $121.63. 80,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,010. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.