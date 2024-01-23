The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,870,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. 177,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

