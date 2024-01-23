The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $382,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. 6,421,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

