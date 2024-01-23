Traders Purchase Large Volume of ImmunityBio Put Options (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,334 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 3,119 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 692,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

