TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 2.2 %
TRST opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $559.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $37.80.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
