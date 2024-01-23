TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $37.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

