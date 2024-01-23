UBS Group Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $44.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,398. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

