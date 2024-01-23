United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.850–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

UAL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.45. 16,828,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

