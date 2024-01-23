United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,080. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.