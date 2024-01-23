US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 107,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. 11,402,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,751,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

