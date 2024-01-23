US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $99,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

