US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.82% of Huntsman worth $78,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,942.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 518,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

