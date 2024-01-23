US Bancorp DE Has $50.09 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.