US Bancorp DE Has $91.59 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 292,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $91,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,605,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,131. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

