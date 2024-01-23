US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centene were worth $87,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

CNC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 350,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

