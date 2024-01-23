US Bancorp DE Sells 12,196 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $63,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 1,309,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.