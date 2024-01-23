US Bancorp DE Sells 26,842 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $51,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,807. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

