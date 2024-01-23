US Bancorp DE Sells 5,119 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $68,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.45. The stock had a trading volume of 631,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.