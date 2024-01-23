VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

