Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. 98,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

